EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 10 in El Dorado, Ark., will present an observance ceremony. An office at Post 10, Jerry Earnest, said that this ceremony will be similar to the ones held in past years except for one new feature.

The ceremony will start at 11 AM on Friday on the west side of the Union County Courthouse and will start with bell ringers ringing a bell 11 times to “remember those who are lost”, said Earnest. The bell ringing honors the celebrations that happened on November 11, 1918, known as Armistice Day, that signaled the end of World War I.

Jerry Earnest explained the new special feature saying, “Then we’re going to have something very special. The auxiliary from Post 10 are going to fold the flag and they’re going to explain what every fold means,” he continued, “That’s going to be a real treat for people who have never seen it. know people have seen them at Arlington (National Cemetery) and military funerals… I think it will be beneficial to everyone who shows up to learn something.”

The ceremony will also include members of El Dorado High School JROTC as well as being coordinated with the American Legion Auxiliary and the City of El Dorado. Post 10’s Finance Officer, Danny Burke, will deliver the Veteran’s Day address.

A light lunch will be available after the ceremony for local veterans at the Legion Hall at 105 Christian Drive.