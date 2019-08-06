What is Premier Telemedicine?

Welcome our new Premier Telemedicine service which offers you and your family the same quality of care as you receive in our Central Louisiana Urgent Care Clinics. Visits utilize live video and simulate an in-office consultation between patients and our highly trained medical providers, giving patients the care they need. Spend time with your doctor in the comfort of your own home or anywhere else for that matter. Quality healthcare from Premier Urgent Care’s Telemedicine is now just a click away.

An average visit last 10 to 15 minutes, all you need is internet access using google chrome. A web camera and a microphone are necessary to use our online portal. You can use our portal on your tablet, computer or smart phone! If you don’t have internet access at home, you can use a local Wi-Fi in a quiet private area.

This service is reinventing the way healthcare is delivered. By providing access to a Premier Urgent Care clinician through interactive video, our team can make your life easier. For a small family juggling jobs and school, Premier Telemedicine gives you the flexibility to incorporate a doctor’s visit into your everyday schedule. Even an individual or family that lives in a more rural area of Louisiana will find that telemedicine is life changing. This is because it enables them to seek high quality, affordable healthcare locally, that they would otherwise have to drive more than an hour to find.

We offer virtual doctor visits 7 days a week 365 days a year from 8am to 8pm at an affordable cash pay price of only $75 plus a $5 service fee. We accept all major credit cards for payment.

Our visits are HIPAA-compliant and use the most secure encryption standards to keep your data safe. We have the ability to provide our patients with electronic prescriptions sent to their pharmacy of choice.

To begin a Premier Urgent Care visit you will be prompted to download the Relief Telemed App, once you register your account or login. You will be re-directed to our virtual provider Relief Telemedicine for your visit. (All visits are staffed by highly trained Premier Urgent Care providers)

Feel Better Now! CLICK HERE TO START YOUR VISIT