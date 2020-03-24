Premier Telemed

Premier Telemedicine service offers you and your family the same quality of care as you receive in our Central Louisiana Urgent Care Clinics. Visits utilize live video and simulate an in-office consultation between patients and our highly trained medical providers, giving patients the care they need. Spend time with your doctor in the comfort of your own home or anywhere else for that matter. Quality healthcare from Premier Urgent Care’s Telemedicine is now just a click away.

An average visit last 10 to 15 minutes, all you need is internet access using google chrome. A web camera and a microphone are necessary to use our online portal. You can use our portal on your tablet, computer or smart phone! If you don’t have internet access at home, you can use a local Wi-Fi in a quiet private area.

