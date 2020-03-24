Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Be safe and stay home.
STATE NEWS
LDH: 1,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Premier Telemed

Premier Health Tips
Posted: / Updated:

Premier Telemedicine service offers you and your family the same quality of care as you receive in our Central Louisiana Urgent Care Clinics. Visits utilize live video and simulate an in-office consultation between patients and our highly trained medical providers, giving patients the care they need. Spend time with your doctor in the comfort of your own home or anywhere else for that matter. Quality healthcare from Premier Urgent Care’s Telemedicine is now just a click away.

An average visit last 10 to 15 minutes, all you need is internet access using google chrome. A web camera and a microphone are necessary to use our online portal. You can use our portal on your tablet, computer or smart phone! If you don’t have internet access at home, you can use a local Wi-Fi in a quiet private area.

Premier Urgent Care

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your entire care will be provided by Dr. Deepak Sharma and his team of highly trained medical providers. Our highly trained medical staff provides immediate expert treatment to all ages using the latest technology. We listen carefully and keep up with the latest advances in medical knowledge, helping you make highly informed decisions about your health. Our physicians understand that health is personal and accessibility is critical! We strive to provide the highest quality healthcare.

Premier Urgent Care is committed to providing convenient, affordable, expert care with 3 convenient locations to serve you in Alexandria, Pineville and Jena. We’re open 7 days a week from 7:30am until 8pm 365 days a year with no appointment necessary. We offer enhanced diagnostics including an onsite laboratory, X-ray and CT for quick results. Our goal is to get you feeling better as soon as possible at a fraction of the cost compared to the ER!

We’re Not Just an Urgent Care We’re Premier Urgent Care!

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus