Our services can be customized to any of your Businesses Occupational Medical needs. Keeping employees like you safe on the job is a top priority for employers. Being able to keep health care claims low and costs down is best managed through proper screenings and prevention of injury or illness before it starts. The medical staff of Premier Urgent Care is trained to provide a broad spectrum of care so you or your employees can focus on staying on the job, or getting back to work as soon as possible.
Click Here for the Occupational Medicine Services Application.
- D.O.T. drug testing panels (regulated/non-regulated)
- Drug & Alcohol Testing
- Electrocardiograms
- Executive physicals
- Flu Shots
- Hazardous Material Exposure Testing
- Health & Wellness visits
- Immunizations
- Independent Medical Exams
- Laboratory analysis: blood chemistry, hematology, heavy metals, urinalysis
- OSHA physicals
- Physical Examinations
- Pre-Employment Physicals
- Pulmonary Function Testing
- Pregnancy Tests
- Return to Duty/Fitness for Duty Examinations
- Sport/ School Physicals
- Strength/Flexibility Testing
- Surveillance/HAZ-MAT/D.O.T. Exams
- Urine Drug Screening
- Worker’s Compensation Injury Care
- Vision Screening