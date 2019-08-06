Occupational Medicine services

Our services can be customized to any of your Businesses Occupational Medical needs. Keeping employees like you safe on the job is a top priority for employers. Being able to keep health care claims low and costs down is best managed through proper screenings and prevention of injury or illness before it starts. The medical staff of Premier Urgent Care is trained to provide a broad spectrum of care so you or your employees can focus on staying on the job, or getting back to work as soon as possible.

  • D.O.T. drug testing panels (regulated/non-regulated)
  • Drug & Alcohol Testing
  • Electrocardiograms
  • Executive physicals
  • Flu Shots
  • Hazardous Material Exposure Testing
  • Health & Wellness visits
  • Immunizations
  • Independent Medical Exams
  • Laboratory analysis: blood chemistry, hematology, heavy metals, urinalysis
  • ​OSHA physicals
  • Physical Examinations
  • Pre-Employment Physicals
  • Pulmonary Function Testing
  • Pregnancy Tests
  • Return to Duty/Fitness for Duty Examinations
  • Sport/ School Physicals
  • Strength/Flexibility Testing
  • Surveillance/HAZ-MAT/D.O.T. Exams
  • Urine Drug Screening
  • Worker’s Compensation Injury Care
  • Vision Screening

Your entire care will be provided by Dr. Deepak Sharma and his team of highly trained medical providers. Our highly trained medical staff provides immediate expert treatment to all ages using the latest technology. We listen carefully and keep up with the latest advances in medical knowledge, helping you make highly informed decisions about your health. Our physicians understand that health is personal and accessibility is critical! We strive to provide the highest quality healthcare.

Premier Urgent Care is committed to providing convenient, affordable, expert care with 3 convenient locations to serve you in Alexandria, Pineville and Jena. We’re open 7 days a week from 7:30am until 8pm 365 days a year with no appointment necessary. We offer enhanced diagnostics including an onsite laboratory, X-ray and CT for quick results. Our goal is to get you feeling better as soon as possible at a fraction of the cost compared to the ER!

We’re Not Just an Urgent Care We’re Premier Urgent Care!

