Meet Dr. Deepak Sharma MD, FACP

Your entire care will be provided by Dr. Deepak Sharma and his team of highly trained medical providers. Dr. Sharma has served Central Louisiana for over 16 years  providing expert care to the community in the busiest & most reputable hospitals. Dr. Sharma has served in various leadership roles & has been a guest speaker in various local & national medical conferences. His dedication & personality has been very well received by the entire Central Louisiana community. His credentials below are a testament of the consistent expert care you will receive at our center.

  • Board Certified in Emergency Medicine (BCEM)
  • Board Certified in Urgent Care Medicine (ABUCM)
  • Board Certified in Internal Medicine (ABIM)
  • Diplomat National Board (Medicine)
  • Board of Director in the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine
  • Former Chief and Chairman Department of Emergency Medicine at Huey P Long Medical Center
  • Former Co-Medical Director Department of Emergency Medicine Rapides Regional Medical Center
  • Former Clinical Instructor Department of Internal Medicine Tulane University
  • Published Multiple Papers in Peer Reviewed Journals
  • Speaker Local and National conferences
  • Involved in Board certification examinations for other physicians in the field of Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine and Urgent Care medicine.

Premier Urgent Care is committed to providing convenient, affordable, expert care with 3 convenient locations to serve you in Alexandria, Pineville and Jena. We’re open 7 days a week from 7:30am until 8pm 365 days a year with no appointment necessary. We offer enhanced diagnostics including an onsite laboratory, X-ray and CT for quick results. Our goal is to get you feeling better as soon as possible at a fraction of the cost compared to the ER!

We’re Not Just an Urgent Care We’re Premier Urgent Care!

