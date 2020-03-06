World War II veteran attend grandson’s Air Force promotion

A new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs subsidy will help low-income and formerly homeless veterans afford housing in high-rent communities.

The Shallow Subsidy initiative provides a fixed rental subsidy for up to two years for selected Veterans.

“With the Shallow Subsidy initiative, we’re able to increase the likelihood of long-term housing stability among Veterans who were previously homeless or at risk of homelessness in communities with challenging rental markets,” said SSVF National Director John Kuhn in a recent article with VAntagePoint.

The subsidy is available to veterans who are enrolled in the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program and live in communities with high rates of homelessness and low affordable housing options.

Since 2011, SSVF has served over 800,000 people, including over 170,000 dependent children. To date 84% of participants have found permanent housing while another 10% have found safe, temporary housing.