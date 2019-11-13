Live Now
Watch Live: Impeachment Hearings

Wendy’s campaign donates to help military families in need

Legacy: Americas Veterans

by: Shawn Rapp

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — On Tuesday, representatives from Wendy’s donated a check to the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars to assist military families and veterans in need.

The $35,224 check was the 19th grant this year and is part of the Michael J. Beaver Wendy’s Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign War Military Assistance Grant Program.

The campaign began when Michael Beaver wanted to help fellow veterans with monetary needs such as heating bills.

Beaver has since passed away, but his wife Diana carries on the tradition.

“My husband started the organization nine years ago and he passed away four years ago so I decided to continue the program because it was very worthwhile.”

Funds are made possible by a summer Wendy’s Key Tag Fundraiser when customers buy a $1 Frosty Key, allowing them to get a free Junior Frosty with purchase of a meal up until December 31.

In the nine years for the program, Wendy’s has donated $291,746 through 160 grants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stories of Service

Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier"

Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father"

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans"

Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need"

Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy"

Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror

Thumbnail for the video titled "Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror"

Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War"