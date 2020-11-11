Veterans Day: These Medal of Honor recipients were born in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 26: The Medal Of Honor belonging to Desmond T. Doss is seen at the “Hacksaw Ridge” special screening at the National World War II Museum on October 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

NEW ORLEANS – The Medal of Honor has been awarded to over 3,500 armed forces members since it was created 159 years ago, and some of those elite soldiers have their roots in Louisiana.

A website created by the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States breaks down the state of origin of each Medal of Honor recipient.

There have been 20 recipients born in Louisiana so far, according to the organization. Nine of those soldiers were born in New Orleans, while others on the list were born in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria, Lake Charles, and other smaller towns.

Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Johnson was born in Caney Creek, Louisiana, and sacrificed his life saving the lives of his fellow soldiers during a battle in WWII. Johnson was the namesake of a now-defunct military instillation in New Orleans along the Lakefront.

Other Louisiana natives served with the highest military distinction much longer ago. Powhatan Henry Clark, John Breckinridge Babcock, Hampton Mitchell Roach, and Moses Williams all served in the Indian Campaigns.