Veterans and families receive free admission to USS Kidd on Nov. 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — USS KIDD Veterans Museum will offer free admission to veterans and their families this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The museum serves as a reminder of the service and sacrifice of Louisiana’s veterans.

“The Homefront WWII,” a traveling exhibit from the Australian National Maritime Museum is on display through the end of November. The War and Peace in the Pacific 75 Learning Program connected high schools from Australia, the United States and Japan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII in the Pacific and promote international friendship and youth leadership. Students conducted project-based research examining key aspects of WWII in their country and community, discovering untold stories and reinterpreting the past. This exhibition details what they discovered about life at home, in their own words, during WWII in the Pacific.

After hours, at 6:30 p.m., the USS KIDD and Yoga with Brandi Hanson will partner for a special Veterans Day yoga class designed specifically for Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders, along with their supporters and families. The basic functional yoga class combines easy and accessible postures with relaxation techniques focused on breathing, stretching, strengthening and stability for all bodies and all abilities. No previous yoga experience is required and moves can be adapted for any injuries.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a few holiday exceptions. Call 225-342-1942 or visit www.usskidd.com for more information.