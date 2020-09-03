Local veteran group establishes fundraiser to benefit National Guard soldiers impacted by Hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Acadiana Veteran Alliance and the 2-156 Infantry Association are partnering to raise money for soldiers directly affected by Hurricane Laura.

Over 100 soldiers in the Louisiana National Guard have been impacted in the Lake Charles area, some of them losing their homes, and many of these will be deployed to the Middle East this fall.

All funds raised will be directly distributed to assist these soldiers and rebuild their homes and lives.

Jonathan Deshotels with the AVA and former first sergeant with the Louisiana National Guard said it is the organizations’ duty is to serve them in these times of need.

“Hurricane Laura has called for all hands on deck,” said Deshotels. “Our soldiers were activated prior to the storm and remain serving the communities that were affected.

This fundraiser has been dubbed Operation Steel Tiger. Please consider donating and spread the word about this fundraiser, the time is now to give back and take care of our men and women in uniform!”

For more information about Acadiana Veteran Alliance, visit supportava.org. To donate to the

GoFundMe click here.