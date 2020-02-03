Local Tuskegee Airmen veteran presents Super Bowl LIV coin flip

(AP/WDVM) — There’s not a lot left to do at the age of 100. But four centenarian World War II veterans were in the spotlight at the Super Bowl, including local veteran Charles McGee, of Bethesda, Maryland. McGee presented the coin toss Sunday at Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Col. McGee was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, flying 136 missions in the war. Before the flip, he told Associated Press didn’t practice the coin flip but was excited and honored to be on the field.

McGee and other African Americans who wanted to fight for their country had to battle prejudice in the ranks every step of the way, WDVM’s Ross Simpson reported for the Veterans Voices special in June 2019. McGee told Simpson about their biggest obstacles while in the U.S. air force, not just with fighting Nazis but also with American segregation policies, saying “they didn’t want a white airman to have to salute a black officer.”

