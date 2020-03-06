France to honor Louisiana WWII Veteran, Sen. Bill Cassidy to attend

Legacy: Americas Veterans
On March 9, the Consul General of France, Vincent Sciama, will honor Mr. Johnnie Jones with the Legion d’honneur award on behalf of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

“It is the decoration that you will wear on your chest that will say to your comrades, to your families, to your fellow citizens that he who wears it is a man of courage, ” said Napoleon Bonaparte, who created the award in 1802.

Jones participated in battle campaigns in Normandy and Northern France. Jones was a part of the 494th Port Battalion Unit, which was attached to the 6th Engineer Special Brigade. His unit was awarded the French Croix de Guerre Medal with Palm for their serve in France.

After the war, Jones practiced civil rights lawyer in Baton Rouge until the age of 93.

French Consul General Sciama will present the decoration to Jones at the Reśidence of France in the presence of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R, LA).

