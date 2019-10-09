America’s Veterans: Nicholas Collins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON) -- It's the resting place of more than 1,100 American sailors and marines killed during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. And every year, nearly 2 million people visit the USS Arizona Memorial, to pay their respects, and honor the lives lost.

"I just lost my dad who was a veteran, and I just wanted to come and pay some kind of respect," said Dawn Carmello, Hawaii resident.