Winston Groom, ‘Forrest Gump’ author, Point Clear native dies

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Winston Groom, the famed author of “Forrest Gump” and Point Clear native, has died.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted on Facebook Thursday about his passing.
“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” Wilson wrote on Facebook.
Groom wrote the novel “Forrest Gump” in 1986, and it was adapted into the blockbuster movie that released in 1994 starring Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise and Robin Wright.
