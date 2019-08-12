Winners of “Teen Choice 2019” announced

Teens Cast More Than 55 Million Votes Via Twitter and FOX.com

The following were honored today at TEEN CHOICE 2019TM, which aired live on FOX from Hermosa Beach, CA. This year, teens logged on to Twitter and FOX.com and cast more than 55 million votes in support of their favorite teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web.

The star-studded event featured performances by OneRepublic; Blanco Brown; Mabel; Monsta X; CNCO; Jordan McGraw, with special guest Sarah Hyland; Johnny Orlando; Jacob Sartorius; Zhavia; and Hayden Summerall.

TEEN CHOICE 2019 complete list of winners below:

MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
“Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actor 
Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
“Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith – “Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress 
Naomi Scott – “Aladdin”

Choice Drama Movie 
“After”

Choice Drama Movie Actor 
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After”

Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford – “After”

Choice Comedy Movie 
“Crazy Rich Asians”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress 
Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date”

Choice Movie Villain 
Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Summer Movie
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actor 
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actress 
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show 
“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress 
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show 
“Shadowhunters”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor 
Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters”

Choice Action TV Show 
“MacGyver”

Choice Action TV Actor 
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress 
Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest”

Choice Comedy TV Show 
“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor 
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Nina Dobrev – “Fam”

Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”

Choice Reality TV Show 
“America’s Got Talent”

Choice Throwback TV Show
“Friends”

Choice Summer TV Show 
“Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actor 
Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist 
Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group 
Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist 
Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist 
CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist 
Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist 
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Choice Song: Male Artist 
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Choice Song: Group
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Choice Pop Song 
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song 
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song 
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Choice Latin Song
CNCO – “Pretend”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Choice Rock Song 
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Choice Breakout Artist 
Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist
BTS

Choice Collaboration 
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”

Choice Summer Song 
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist 
Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist 
Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group
Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour 
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Choice Song From A Movie 
“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Choice Ship 
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian 
Ethan & Grayson Dolan

Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete 
Serena Williams

DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Emma Chamberlain

Choice Male Web Star
David Dobrik

Choice Comedy Web Star
The Dolan Twins

Choice Social Star
Noah Centineo

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star 
Hannah Meloche

Choice Gamer
PewDiePie

Choice YouTuber
Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom
#BTSARMY

Choice Music Web Star
Annie LeBlanc

Teen Choice Take Note Award – Presented by Crayola
Kayva Kopparapu
Sebastian and Brandon Martinez
Marsai Martin
Leon “Kida” Burns (Kida the Great)
Celai West
Braxton Moral 
Mari Copeny
Logan Guleff

TEEN CHOICE 2019 is produced by Bob Bain Productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers. Like TEEN CHOICE 2019 on Facebook at facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards. Follow the action on Twitter @TeenChoiceFox and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @teenchoicefox. Fans also are encouraged to follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter for the latest TEEN CHOICE 2019 news, including voting and announcements of the host(s), performers, presenters and nominees.

