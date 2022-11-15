It's a circus! It's The Yellow Box Circus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the greatest show on Earth.

At least the Earth under New Orleans City Park.

Right here is the rehearsal hall for a team of twenty-somethings to practice what they preach.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says because there’s just something about a circus.

Bill Wood says, “no lions, no tigers, no bears, oh my!”

Matthew Raetz says, “the heart and soul of the circus has always been human beings and pushing the limits of what the human body is capable of doing, besides we’re animals enough ourselves.”

Matthew Raetz is one member of the six-person circus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a classful of kids who take their talent to every Louisiana stage from festivals to parties to street corners.

They put out a box.

A yellow box.

The Yellow Box. The box that inspires the name of the circus.

The Yellow Box Circus.

Grady Stewart says, “it wasn’t inspiration, but desperation because we had a circus, but we didn’t have a name and we had a yellow box so we called ourselves the Yellow Box Circus.”

Like an academy of not-so-high-tech hi-jinks, the Yellow Box Circus razzles and dazzles you.

And you don’t even have to stare into the theater of your cell phone.

Reid Williams says, “no clicking, buffering, just oo’s, ah’s, and applause.”

You could never contain this circus to only three rings.

This show is on the road.

And ready to show up.

Into and out of the box.

The Yellow Box.