What do Zach Efron, NSYNC and Debbie Reynolds have in common? Marchelle Lee!

(DOUG JESSOP, JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Being a TV personality puts you in front of the camera a lot. What you might not know is what happens behind the camera. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure to visit with Marchelle Lee.

Marchelle’s official title is Executive Producer of Good Things Utah. In reality, Marchelle is the “Ring Master” of a the beloved, longest running “lifestyle TV show” in the state called “Good Things Utah.” Imagine being in charge of a three-ring circus that performs every weekday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Recently I did an interview with the “Godmother of GTU”, Nicea DeGering, who has been the on-camera host of the show since day one. You can see the complete interview with Nicea by CLICKING HERE. In my interview with Nicea, she talked about someone that would talk in her ear. Marchelle is the “voice in Nicea’s head.”

You’ll need to watch the interview to get the details of what goes on to producing a two-hour show every weekday. Let’s just say, I’m jealous that she has a beautiful head of hair. I would be pulling what little hair I had left with what she and her team are able to do. There are a lot of moving parts and people that make things happen and you’ll get a pretty good behind the scenes look when you watch our interview.

As broadcasters we get to meet a lot of celebrities. I asked Marchelle about her fan girl moments. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of her favorites. She did share an embarrassing moment story of meeting NSYNC when she was a teenager. She had the chance to share the story with Lance Bass recently. She told his publicist about the change encounter years ago…what happened next? Watch the interview to see. Let’s just say “insert poultry joke here.”

Even though there is a lot of fun and frolics, we did get pretty serious about the trials and tribulations that sometime happen both behind and in-front of the camera.

I’m grateful to Marchelle for sharing her story of having brain surgery. We also talked about the very public personal issues that Good Things Utah hosts have had. We remembered a Good Things Utah family member that died of breast cancer.

Mostly we talked about connections made, hearts lifted, funny times and the power of TV to entertain and let people take a breath, have hope, smile, and laugh.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

