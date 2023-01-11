WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family.
Be sure to tune in to the show at 3:30 PM on KARD FOX 14 as the Soigner family join Steve Harvey.
