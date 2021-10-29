WATCH: Halloween decoration puts a scare into deliveryman

"Didn’t your momma ever teach you to never take candy from strangers 😂😂😂?"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – Halloween is right around the corner and one woman is already putting a scare into those that decide to take some candy from her porch.

Kem Galo lives in Nashville and a few years ago the Tennessee native purchased a decoration for Halloween.

That decoration happens to be a witch that screams.

On October 3 of this year, Galo activated the Halloween decoration.

That is when the fun began, at least for one Amazon deliveryman who was a good sport.

On October 9, the deliveryman in the video got quite the scare when he tried to take some candy from the witch.

Galo shared how many different ways the decoration can work.

The Nashville native said it is censor activated either by turning the porch lights on or putting your hand in the bowl.

Galo said if she sees the Amazon driver again, she will tell him that he was awesome and make sure he gets some candy.

“He took the spook with great humor and was a great sport,” Galo said.

The deliveryman was not the first and will likely not be the last to be scared by the witch.