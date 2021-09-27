WATCH: Cobra Kai’s Season 4 trailer sets return of old Karate Kid villain

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: (L-R) Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove and William Zabka attend “Cobra Kai” press line at Hilton Bayfront on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The smash-hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is all set to return for its fourth season on Dec. 31.

The live action streaming series set in the Karate Kid cinematic universe dropped a new trailer for Season 4, and in typical Cobra Kai fashion, it reveals yet another return of a former movie franchise villain.

Karate Kid 3 adversary Terry Silver, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, is shown near the end of the teaser tightening his trademark ponytail, which is now gray from age, and striking a punching bag in the Cobra Kai dojo with friend John Kreese, played by Martin Cove.

In the Cobra Kai series, which debuted on YouTube’s premium service before being acquired by Netflix last year, rivals from the original 1984 movie Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have inevitably teamed up to lead their combined dojos against the Kreese, the unscrupulous sensei and founder of Cobra Kai.

Since the return of Kreese at the end of Season 1, a growing list of characters from the movie franchise has also seen screen time to the delight of die-hard Karate Kid fans worldwide, including members of the original Cobra Kai, as well as LaRusso’s mother played Randee Heller and his original love interest “Ali Mills” played by Elisabeth Shue.

Last season, LaRusso, who now follows in the footsteps of his now-deceased karate teacher and mentor, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and teaches a group of students including his own daughter, travelled back to Okinawa to revisit the home of of his former master. During that visit, LaRusso met with Karate Kid 2 bad guy Chozen Toguchi, played by Yuji Okumoto.

What role will Silver play in the fourth season?

Only three more months to find out.