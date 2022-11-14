EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College is hosting a FAFSA night to provide assistance in completing the form. It will focus on the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Those in attendance will receive hands-on help in completing the FAFSA and other scholarship applications such as the Arkansas Academic Challenge. South Ark’s next FAFSA night will be on November 16, 2022 in the El Dorado Conference Center in El Dorado, Arkansas. The event lasts from 5 PM to 7 PM.