BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, Union Parish native and American blues singer-songwriter will appear on NBC’s America’s Got Talent All Stars at 7 PM.

Born and raised in Bernice, La., Finley purchased a guitar at 11 years old and developed his musical skills. Finley went on to join the United States Army and became the army’s guitarist until he was discharged.

Once Finley returned to Louisiana, he worked as a carpenter, a leader of a gospel group, and as a street performer. After being forced to retire from carpentry around 2015, Finley made a music comeback and toured with music artists Alabama Slim and Robert Lee Coleman.

On September 30, 2016, he released his debut studio album, Age Don’t Mean a Thing, which gave him notoriety in the music industry. With great success from his debut album, he released Goin’ Platinum! on December 8, 2017.

In 2019, Finley was featured on season 14 of America’s Got Talent All-Stars where he was eliminated in the Semifinals.