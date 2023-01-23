MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s School of Visual and Performing Arts hosted the state’s first Horn Day event to celebrate the French Horn. James Boldin, Professor of Music at ULM, said the event was made for everyone who is interested and loves this instrument to enjoy concerts, exhibits, and master classes centered around the French Horn.

“It’s meant to bring together anybody that loves the French horn anywhere in Louisiana or the surrounding region. We have people from Arkansas, people from Mississippi, from Texas, and they’ve all come over to Monroe to be a part of this one-day event. A day of concerts and educational presentations, and anything related to the French horn.”

Throughout the day, students, musicians, and professors were able to enjoy recitals from Brett Hodge, Principal Horn of the Omaha Symphony and Third Horn of the Grant Park Music Festival and other guest performers as well as purchase and view different French Horn merch, music, and mouthpieces.

Boldin said this was a special day to him because of his love for the instrument.

“French horn is my instrument and it’s an instrument I love. I’ve been playing for close to 30 years now, so it’s a big part of my life and it’s a big part of my students lives and it’s just wonderful to get together with other musicians and other horn players in particular, and this was a great opportunity to do that.”