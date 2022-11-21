NEW YORK, N.Y. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s striking “Celebration Gator” will make another appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, with a special guest along for the ride.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will perform on the float as it makes its way through the streets of Manhattan. Trombone Shorty won his first Grammy this year, and recently released his latest album, “Lifted.”

The gator float first appeared in 2021 to promote Louisiana as a tourism destination and welcome visitors back after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the longest float to ever roll in the parade, measuring 60 feet from mouth to tail.

“We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us,” said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana. It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit. The musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast nationwide in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones.