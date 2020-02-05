Tom Hanks, Chris Rock added to Oscars presenters

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.