Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, you can land some excellent deals right now.

If you want to get the biggest savings, though, it helps to be a savvy shopper. BestReviews has some tips for smart Black Friday weekend shopping and is watching out for some of the top deals across five popular categories, including amazing discounts on the Apple TV 2nd Generation, the iRobot Roomba j7 and the Pop Funko Star Wars: Across the Galaxy – The Child Bobblehead.

Black Friday weekend shopping tips

If you’re looking to maximize your savings this weekend, a little prep work goes a long way.

Make a list before you start shopping. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, so jot down items you’re looking for to prevent too much impulse shopping. Deals are constantly being added and removed too, so you want to jump on sales when you can get the best value. In general, you can usually consider a deal worth it at 20% to 30% off.

Trending deals from Samsung, Fitbit and more

Fitbit Luxe: 38% off

Keep track of your fitness goals with this slim-fitting fitness tracker. It not only monitors your steps, distance covered and calories burned but also monitors your sleep and heart rate zones.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCle NVME Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD: 32% off

This top-rated SSD greatly improves the gaming experience for hardcore gamers. Its top-notch bandwidth ensures it can handle heavy-duty apps for gaming, graphics and more.

Sold by Amazon

Pop Funko Star Wars: Across The Galaxy – The Child Grogu Bobblehead: 28% off

If you’re shopping for a “Star Wars” fan this year, this figurine of The Child from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” makes an excellent stocking stuffer. It has a bobblehead design and is made of durable vinyl that’s ideal for display.

Sold by Amazon

Tech deals from Apple, Amazon and more

Apple TV 2nd Generation: ADD TO WISHLIST

Stream your favorite TV shows, movies and more with this Apple streaming device. It has a powerful processor and A12 Bionic chip to provide the best audio, video and graphics for gaming and apps.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet: 40% off

This kid-friendly tablet makes an excellent holiday gift for children. Its web browser has built-in parental controls, while the one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ provides access to ad-free kids’ books, videos, games and more.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune Earbuds: 50% off

These feature top-notch audio and a comfortable fit. They also boast active noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode.

Sold by Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell: 30% off

This can be installed using your existing wired doorbell system or powered with batteries. It is surprisingly easy to set up and enhances your home’s security.

Sold by Amazon

Sony Extra Bass Noise-canceling Headphones: 51% off

With their extra bass, these wireless headphones offer impressive, deep sound for your favorite music, podcasts and more. It also has a dual noise-canceling feature to ensure your audio is never interrupted.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen and home deals from Hamilton Beach, Tempur-Pedic and more

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-way Coffee Maker: 43% off

This compact coffee maker can use coffee pods, espresso capsules or ground coffee for all the versatility you could need. It takes just a minute to brew a cup and features a large 56-ounce water reservoir that can handle multiple cups.

Sold by Amazon

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 78% off

This rechargeable stick vacuum has a 180-watt motor to provide outstanding suction. It can run for 45 minutes on a single charge and features an extra-large 1.2-liter dust cup with one-button emptying.

Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper: 41% off

Get a good night’s sleep with this pressure-relieving mattress topper. It adapts to your body temperature, weight and shape to provide customized cushioning and support.

Sold by Amazon

Gotham Steel 9.5-inch Frying Pan: 36% off

This multipurpose frying pan is ideal for making eggs, sauteing veggies, searing steaks and more. It has a safe, nonstick coating and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Mikasa Natasha 20-piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set: 28% off

This highly rated flatware set offers service for four, including salad forks, dinner forks, knives, spoons and teaspoons. The pieces have a polished mirror finisher but are all dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach All-metal 12-speed Electric Stand Mixer: 50% off

This stand mixer offers the same mixing action as KitchenAid mixers at a more affordable price. It has a 400-watt motor and 12 speeds, so it can handle nearly any recipe.

Sold by Amazon

Toys and kids’ deals from Magic Mixies, Lego and more

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball: 25% off

This fun toy lets kids experience the magic of creating their own pets. Your child can interact with the creature and play games with the magic wand.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Succulent Building Set: 20% off

This fun set lets your kids create lifelike succulents. They make excellent room decor after they’re built. It’s surprisingly easy to put together.

Sold by Amazon

Bobike Baby Balance Bike: 22% off

This balance bike is perfect for little ones aged 10 months old to 2 years old who are learning to balance themselves. They can push it along with their feet until they’re comfortable enough to glide along.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa And Doug Mine to Love Jordan 12-inch Baby Boy Doll: 11% off

This baby doll is the ideal size for toddlers and offers realistic features, including eyes that close when he’s rocked to sleep. He also comes with a pacifier and can even suck his thumb.

Sold by Amazon

CocoMelon Learning Drum: 23% off

This educational toy helps kids learn motor skills, letters, counting and more. The ladybug slider lets your child choose between different modes of play.

Sold by Amazon

Fitness, health and beauty deals from AHAVA, Kiehl’s and more

Sunny Health And Fitness Evolution Pro Magnetic Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike: 25% off

This exercise bike is ideal for even the most vigorous of workouts. It features magnetic resistance for a smooth riding experience and requires little maintenance.

Sold by Amazon

AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt: 30% off

These bath salts are made with 100% pure dead sea salt, so they naturally hydrate the skin. They can help soothe tired, achy muscles too.

Sold by Amazon

Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo: 46% off

This shampoo is an ideal way to cleanse and remove buildup from your hair. It’s great for most hair types.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: 24% off

This recumbent bike is perfect for those with back pain because its padded backrest reduces strain. The magnetic resistance offers eight preset levels to customize your workout, and the display can track your workouts.

Sold by Amazon

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream: 40% off

This cream keeps your skin feeling soft and hydrated. It helps protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Yes4All Plastic Wobble Balance Board: 13% off

This balance board helps improve your core strength and balance. It’s also lightweight and portable, so you can easily take it on the go.

Sold by Amazon

