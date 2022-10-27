CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Historical Society is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum. The house turned museum features original furnishings that were brought by steamboat up the Mississippi from New Orleans in 1863. The home was first occupied by Confederate General Sterling Price, then Union General Frederick Steele.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, there will be a fundraiser held to benefit the McCollum-Chidester House Museum. The fundraiser will be located at 6 PM at the Event Center at Fairview Park in Camden, Arkansas.

There will be a Scottish themed dinner with costumed re-enactors portraying members of the McCollum and Chidester families, live music with bagpipes, a video about the history of the museum, a special “Scottish Stout” by Native Dog, and more.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased either at the museum office or by calling (870)836-9243.