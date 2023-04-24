NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is featured in a new documentary that’s under production in New Orleans.

According to Councilman Oliver Thomas, who was interviewed for the film, the documentary will showcase the history of the organization and its role in Mardi Gras.

Producer Fisher Stevens plans to show the long history of the Zulu, from a small, informal group– to the giant parading club it is today.

“A lot of the stuff that they’ve captured with this documentary, people wouldn’t know. The peaks and valleys of the club, some of the great personalities that struggled and fought to maintain it to what it is now to President Elroy James and its splendor,” said Councilman Thomas.

A date for the documentary’s release has not been set.

Latest Posts: