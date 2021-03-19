The man, the football legend, the inspiration for the movie

It's the one and only Rudy!

METAIRIE, La – You know he’s in town because they’re calling his name.

“Rudy, Rudy, Rudy!”

He’s Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

The man, the football legend and the inspiration for the feature film.

It was in 1993.

And the movie was, well Rudy.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with the one and only Rudy.

Rudy still roams around America.

He does what he did at Fat Boys Pizza on Metairie Road.

He signs autographs.

He says hellos.

He inspires people who just want to bask in his positive energy.

For 27 seconds, Rudy Ruettiger played in a Notre Dame football game.

Rudy says it’s the 27 seconds that changed 27 years of his life.

He’s a hero.

On the football field.

And on the field of life.