NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday (Nov.24th) Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float rolled through New York City, making its second appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The float brings a taste of Louisiana to the Big Apple and beyond. The parade is seen by people around the globe, and the float aims to encourage tourists to visit.

According to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the “Celebration Gator” appearance in last year’s parade was seen by more than a billion people.

Rolling on board the float were Grammy winners Trombone Shorty & the Orleans Avenue who also performed along the route.