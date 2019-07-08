“TEEN CHOICE 2019” keeps it cool with second and final wave of nominees

“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME,” “MURDER MYSTERY” AND “THE LAST SUMMER”
LEAD IN FILM CATEGORY WITH THREE NOMINATIONS EACH
“STRANGER THINGS” LEADS IN TELEVISION CATEGORY WITH SIX NOMINATIONS
SHAWN MENDES TOPS MUSIC CATEGORY WITH THREE NOMINATIONS
Celebration Airs LIVE Sunday, August 11, on FOX
The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICETM 2019 nominees have been announced and “Stranger Things” leads with six nominations. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Murder Mystery” and “The Last Summer” are the front-runners in film with three nominations each. Music artist Shawn Mendes tops the music category with three nominations.
Celebrate the year’s hottest stars in television, music, film, sports, comedy, digital and social media when the star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Monday, July 15 at 9:00 AM PT viahttps://fox.tv/TCA19 and Twitter. Fans are allowed ten votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2019 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2019 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit fox.com/teenchoice/rules and FAQs at fox.com/teen-choice/faqs.
Following are “Wave Two” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2019:
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
“Late Night”
“Murder Mystery”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
“The Last Summer”
“Toy Story 4”
“Yesterday”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery”
Charles Melton – “The Sun Is Also a Star”
Corey Fogelmanis – “Ma”
Himesh Patel – “Yesterday”
K.J. Apa – “The Last Summer”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Jennifer Aniston – “Murder Mystery”
Maia Mitchell – “The Last Summer”
Mindy Kaling – “Late Night”
Selena Gomez – “The Dead Don’t Die”
Yara Shahidi – “The Sun Is Also a Star”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
TV
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“Cobra Kai”
“Nailed It!”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Stranger Things”
“The Bold Type”
“Younger”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things”
Diego Tinoco – “On My Block”
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”
Luka Sabbat – “grown-ish”
Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Jessica Marie Garcia – “On My Block”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Rose McIver – “iZombie”
Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish”
MUSIC
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Cool” – Jonas Brothers
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Ava Max
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – “Sweetener World Tour”
Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”
BLACKPINK – “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”
Jennifer Lopez – “It’s My Party Tour”
Shawn Mendes – “Shawn Mendes The Tour”
Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)
“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
“Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer
“Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Noah Centineo
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”
Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Sam and Colby
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
