“TEEN CHOICE 2019” keeps it cool with second and final wave of nominees

The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICETM 2019 nominees have been announced and “Stranger Things” leads with six nominations. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Murder Mystery” and “The Last Summer” are the front-runners in film with three nominations each. Music artist Shawn Mendes tops the music category with three nominations.

Celebrate the year’s hottest stars in television, music, film, sports, comedy, digital and social media when the star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Monday, July 15 at 9:00 AM PT viahttps://fox.tv/TCA19 and Twitter. Fans are allowed ten votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2019 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2019 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit fox.com/teenchoice/rules and FAQs at fox.com/teen-choice/faqs.

Following are “Wave Two” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2019:

MOVIES

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Late Night”

“Murder Mystery”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“The Last Summer”

“Toy Story 4”

“Yesterday”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery”

Charles Melton – “The Sun Is Also a Star”

Corey Fogelmanis – “Ma”

Himesh Patel – “Yesterday”

K.J. Apa – “The Last Summer”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Jennifer Aniston – “Murder Mystery”

Maia Mitchell – “The Last Summer”

Mindy Kaling – “Late Night”

Selena Gomez – “The Dead Don’t Die”

Yara Shahidi – “The Sun Is Also a Star”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

TV

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“Cobra Kai”

“Nailed It!”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Stranger Things”

“The Bold Type”

“Younger”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things”

Diego Tinoco – “On My Block”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”

Luka Sabbat – “grown-ish”

Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hilary Duff – “Younger”

Jessica Marie Garcia – “On My Block”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish”

MUSIC

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Cool” – Jonas Brothers

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – “Sweetener World Tour”

Billie Eilish – “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”

BLACKPINK – “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”

BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Jennifer Lopez – “It’s My Party Tour”

Shawn Mendes – “Shawn Mendes The Tour”

Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Annie LeBlanc

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

