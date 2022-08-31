Miss Louisiana Mini 2022 poses with Louisiana State Police from Troop G during a Tuesday, August 30 visit.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30).

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.

The young winner, Jaylynn Solorza, also went on to earn the national title of Miss Universal Mini 2022.

After her visit with Troop G, LSP used its official Facebook page to express appreciation, saying, “Thank you for the treats and the visit!”