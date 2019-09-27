Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Holland. (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios.

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.