El DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community Education is hosting a Chili making class on November 16, 2022. Attendees can “Learn to cook a hearty and delicious chili to warm you up on these cold days to come!”

The class will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and the cost is $30 to register. To register, click here and to pay, click here. The class is located in the McGeehee building at South Arkansas Community College.

Attendants under the age of 14 are asked to be accompanied by an adult. Additional registration and payment not required for attending adult. For more information on registration or on the class, you can email ce@southark.edu or call (870) 864-8453.