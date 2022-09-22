NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In September, Beignet Fest will make a comeback at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds. The festival will feature many local artists including the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, and the Imagination Movers. the musicians will perform on two separate stages on September 24.

”The entertainment for the 2022 Beignet Fest has a little bit of everything from hip-hop, blues, and soul to legendary New Orleans brass bands, so everyone is destined to find something that fits their groove,” said Sherwood Collins, the festival founder, and executive director.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The return of the festival will be after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In addition to the live music performances, there will be food to purchase from many different vendors.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can click here. Advance adult tickets will be $20, and children 12 and under can enter the event for free with a paid adult.

Here is a list of musicians who will be performing at the event:

● Imagination Movers (11 a.m. – Main Stage)

● Katy Ray (12 p.m.p.m. – Kids Stage)

● Dave Jordan and the NIA (12:30 p.m. – Main Stage)

● Connie Collins Morgan reading The Runaway Beignet (1:30 p.m. – Kids Stage)

● Water Seed (2 p.m. – Main Stage)

● Johnette Downing (3 p.m.p.m. – Kids Stage)

● Shamarr Allen (3:30 p.m. – Main Stage)

● Dirty Dozen Brass Band (5:00 p.m. – Main Stage)