ALEXANDRIA – The Generals Athletic Association (GAA) will host its annual Shrimp Jam fundraiser on September 22, 2022. This year’s event will feature D-D Breaux, former Head Coach of LSU Gymnastics, nine-time SEC Coach of Year, and an inductee to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Save the date! Shrimp Jam will be held at the Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown Alexandria at 5:30 pm. Individual tickets are $75 with table sponsorships available. All sales are non-refundable. Ticket sales open on August 1, 2022. All proceeds benefit the student-athletes of LSUA.

For more information, contact Shere’ Thaxton at sthaxton@lsua.edu or by calling 318-619-2918.

The GAA is a division of the LSUA Foundation, a nonprofit organization that cultivates private financial support and bolsters the university’s contributions to higher education in central Louisiana. For more information about the LSUA Foundation, please visit www.lsuafoundation.org.