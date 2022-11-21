MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University is getting ready for its 38th annual Celebration of Lights set for December 1, 2022. The event will take place throughout the afternoon and evening and will feature festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”

Reynolds Center on the SAU campus will host the first event starting at 3 PM that day with a special showing of “The Grinch” in Foundation Hall. There will also be two other showings of the movie that day at 5 PM and 7 PM. In Reynolds room 208, people can participate in creating personalized ornaments from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Pictures with Santa will be free and will be located in the Reynolds Rotunda from 6 PM to 8 PM. Train rides will begin in the Mall Area on campus at 4 PM and will go until 8 PM. Mrs. Claus will be holding story time in the Magale Library at 5, 6, and 7 PM.

Overstreet Hall will be the location of the Overstreet lighting as the parade, “Magic in the Movies”, arrives in front of the building. The parade runs from 5 PM to 6 PM and ends in the Reynolds Center Parking Lot.

Following the parade, the SAU Residence Hall Association will begin the Overstreet Lighting, with SAU President Dr. Trey Berry offering greetings before the lighting of the SAU Holiday Tree. There will be refreshments served and, after the lighting, everyone is invited to the Mall Area to see the lighting of the bell tower.

The annual holiday buffet dinner and Christmas music will take place from 6 PM to 8 PM in Reynolds Grand Hall. Adult tickets are $10.25 and children’s tickets (ages 5-12) are $5.25. Children under the age of five eat free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 870-235-4045.