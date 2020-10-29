Saints QB Drew Brees will wish you a happy birthday- for $300 – but it’s worth it!

NEW ORLEANS: Yes, it’s true. Drew Brees has joined the long list of celebs on”Cameo.”

That’s the website that lets you choose which famous person you’d like to get a shout-out from –for a birthday, or anniversary, or just for fun– for a price. Cameo calls them “personalized video messages.”

Does Brees need the extra bucks? Well, here’s the sweet spot.

According to a statement from a public relations firm for Cameo, “100% of proceeds from (Brees’) Cameos will go toward the Brees’ Dream Foundation.”

And the Dream Foundation’s mission is to “improve the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.”

You can check out Cameo here.