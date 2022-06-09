NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a tomato lovers’ tradition.

For 36 years now.

It’s the Creole Tomato Festival in the French Market.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE with a preview of the tomato party that kicks off Saturday, June 11.

It starts at 11 am.

It’s two days of live music on two stages.

And of course what will seem like tons of Louisiana Creole Tomatoes.