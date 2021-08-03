Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Kailon Babineaux first walked on to a pageant stage her junior year of high school when someone suggested she give it a try.

Now at 20 years old, she reigns as Miss Black Louisiana USA 2020 and will compete in the national Miss Black USA pageant. Babineaux says this isn't something she planned for her life, but she truly loves what she is doing.

"That's how I started my modeling career and got involved with some fashion shows ever since then that's when my life changed," said Babineaux.

Over the years, she's developed a love for inspiring young girls to embrace their natural beauty. She says this comes from her own self-love journey. She wants others to be OK with themselves and know they already have everything they need to be successful in life.

"I've competed with straight hair and natural hair and now that I'm embracing my natural hair, little girls that see me as they are like, I can do this," said Babineaux.

Babineaux has won several titles, although taking home the title of Miss Black USA is her goal. She says it's bigger than the title, and she already feels accomplished.

"This sisterhood is really beyond just winning a crown," she said. "It's about scholarship and recognizing each other's accomplishments during our reign and after our reign, and it's really amazing to be able to share that moment with complete strangers that you've never met but it's like an instant love when you see them in person."

The Miss Black USA pageant will air live on FOX SOUL Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. CDT. To vote for Kailon Babineaux visit www.missblackusa.org and click on the tab entitled "Contestants' Select Kailon's picture to cast your vote and/or donate.