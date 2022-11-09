SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Have you dreamt of acting on the stage? This might be your chance.

Auditions for Lynn Nottage’s Sweat, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will take place at Bronson Hall Workshop Theatre, #307, Louisiana State University Shreveport on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Sweat is set in 2000 and 2008 and touches upon timely themes such as friendship, class, race, gender, betrayal, and justice. The play follows the lives of nine people in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Angelique Feaster Evans, Grace Rambo, Paula S. Sample, Betty Eddleman, Kelly Phelan, Aubrey Brummett, Chris Alan Evans, Robert Benton, Adarian D. Williams, Joe Shyne II, Robert S. Blue, Marcelo Sessum and Danny Young will play the characters of Cynthia, Stan, Tracey, Chris, Jessie and Brucie.

The theater has yet to cast the additional characters of Jason, Oscar, Evan and Brucie. For those who are interested, here are brief descriptions of the roles.

Jason, 22/30, Male, White

This steel worker is funny and tough, Chris’ best friend in the scenes from the earlier years, and comes from working-class roots. Jason is proud of his heritage and believes he will work in the factory until he retires comfortably.

But everything changes when Jason goes to prison and becomes a supremacist.

Oscar, 23/30, Male, Latino

This quiet, Pennsylvania-born, hard-working man of Columbian descent wants the union to let him get a job at the factory. He believes that will give him a chance for a better life. What happens when he becomes the target of a former factory worker’s anger?

Brucie, 40’s, Male, African American

Being out of work for two months after the union balks at pay cuts is hard, but using drugs and alcohol to deal with the pain while you’re separated from your wife isn’t much easier. Yet Brucie is still determined to fix his family’s problems.

Evan, 40’s, Male, African American

This compassionate yet no-nonsense parole officer feels a strong sense of responsibility to his clients and society. He’s weary of the world and has to deal with Jason and Chris after they’re released from prison.

Sweat’s performances will take place at the Shreveport Little Theatre on January 19-22, 2023.

For more information or to inquire about audition materials, contact Robert Alford II at (318) 797-5283 or robert.alford@lsus.edu.

This endeavor is supported by a grant from the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, with funds from the City of Shreveport.