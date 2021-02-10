Party like a “Flock Star” with a house float that combines flamingos & music

NEW ORLEANS — Two portrait artists in Broadmoor decided to turn their house into a house float that combined two things they love: music and flamingos!

“Our house float is a flamingo disco party. We are partying like rock stars out here in Broadmoor,” Leslie Holder said.

Leslie Holder and Jennifer Craft are portrait artists, and they wanted to design their house float in a unique and fun way to bring the Mardi Gras spirit during this pandemic.

“I’m a huge fan of night parades because everything is so magical. Standing on St. Charles Ave. and you see everything light up for the parades, it is just the magic of Mardi Gras and I so wanted to do that with the house float,” Holder said.

At this float everything is homemade except for a few lit up flamingos.

“We made the flowers out of poster boards, wires, and random scraps. We glittered an exercise ball as our disco ball. Something else that is circular is records made from hula hoops,” Jennifer Craft said.

Both Leslie and Jennifer are encouraging folks to stop by and take selfies with their Carole “Maskin” from Tiger King mannequin.

"Flock Stars" house float is located at 3329 Robert Street.