Only 6 weeks out, New Orleans Film Festival sports most diverse lineup in event history

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 32nd Annual New Orleans Film Festival is only weeks away in what will be the most diverse competition in festival history.

Kicking off on November 5 and running until November 21, officials say more than 104 countries were represented among more than 3,000 submissions.

In the 170 films slated to compete,

Women and gender non-conforming directors account for 64% of the lineup

Approximately 73% of directors competing are people of color

About 36% of films came from Black directors

60% of films represent the American South (22% from Louisiana alone)

24 nationalities are represented in the competition

“In these challenging times, we’ve included a mixture of films that address the issues of our time, but also look beyond trauma and celebrate the beauty of life. We are excited to be partnering with organizations such as Third Horizon, Center for Asian American Media, NOVAC, Reel South, and Firelight Media to showcase new works by Southern filmmakers in several shorts programs,” explained Kiyoko McCrae, director of Documentary Programming and Filmmaker Labs at NOFS.

Tickets for New Orleans Film Society members and #NOFF2021 passholders go on sale on October 19 at 12 p.m. and will be available to purchase by the general public on October 26 at noon. Festivities will be conducted both in-person and virtually.

To view the film lineup, purchase tickets, and learn more about the festival, click here.