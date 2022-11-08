WALDO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard will be open for business for two days in November. The barnyard will feature a petting zoo and play place and will be open on November 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 PM and November 13, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Admission is $6 per person with children under 2 and adults over 80 getting free admission. Cups of feed for the animals, pony rides, and concession will all be offered but will cost extra.

The event is located at 1111 Hwy 355, Waldo, AR 71770. For more information, call (870) 515-0003.