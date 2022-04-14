BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — It looks like a jet crash in the middle of a field off Beau Pre Rd. near Broussard. Police presence in the area adds to the effect.

Fortunately for all, it’s not real.

After a short flurry of rumors and messages on social media today, Lafayette Police confirmed that what appears as a plane crash in a field is actually a movie set, featuring Morgan Freeman.

Freeman is in town filming a sci-fi thriller called “57 Seconds,” and the actor has been spotted several times locally by residents, according to The Daily Advertiser. The “plane” is actually a prop set being used in the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the title of the film refers to a mysterious ring that allows the bearer to travel 57 seconds into the past at a time.