FARMERVILLE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Museum of History and Art held an opening ceremony on February 4, 2023, for their new exhibit for Black History Month called “We’ve Come This Far By Faith”. The exhibit shares the history of 22 different African American churches in the area, along with the Gumspring Baptist Association which many of the churches are a part of.

Pastor Greg Williams, President of the Gumspring Baptist Association, said, “This gives us the opportunity to know our past. And also the mistakes that we made and also gains that we made. All of the things our ancestors did that we can be extremely proud of and continue in that same direction…I’m extremely proud, because it means that our churches are moving beyond the four walls of the building, and giving back to the community and helping people.”

February 4 has been designated as African American Church Day in Farmerville, and the exhibit will be open to the public through the end of the month. The hours for the exhibit are Tuesday-Friday from 1 PM to 5 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM and admission is free.