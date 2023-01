For the first time in history, Orpheus is making a move

NEW ORLEANS – Flowers give them power.

And it’s that flower power that makes them famous.

The folks at the Krewe of Orpheus know that they’re known for the big bouquets that fill the Mardi Gras floats they roll through New Orleans.

That’s every year.

But not this year.

Not with the pandemic.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says you can have a piece of that flower power for yourself, for the first time this year.

To get one of those Krewe of Orpheus flowers, just click right here, please.