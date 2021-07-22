New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is welcoming famous band for “first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest”

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in East Rutherford, N.J. The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the coronavirus. The band announced Tuesday that it’s No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, will no longer take place. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – One week after Jazz Fest revealed the music lineup for this year’s festival, we are learning that a famous band is coming to New Orleans for the festival.

The Rolling Stones are coming to Jazz Fest on Wednesday, October 13.

The English rock band is headlining “the first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest.”

Tickets for this special event will be made available on Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Along with The Rolling Stones, these are just some of the bands that are scheduled to perform at Jazz Fest:

Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters as well as The Revivalists.

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival runs from October 8 through October 17.