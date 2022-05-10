NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After two years of cancelations, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival came back swinging, and fans were ready. On Tuesday, festival organizers announced that 475,000 fans attended the 7-day event.

“Jazz Fest fans make the Festival come to life,” said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the event. “Thanks to everyone who was in that number. This was Jazz Fest at its very best.”

One thing that brings fans back every year is the Festival’s extensive presentation of Louisiana’s culture. Festivalgoers can shop the many booths that span the Fair Grounds Race Course, representing different artists from across the state. Dozens of food vendors show up and show out, presenting their best in Southern cuisine.

More than 500 New Orleans groups performed across 13 stages, during the two-weekend event. Genre’s represented include Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Country, Zydeco, and more. Jazz Fest’s showcase of this incredible musical community continues to set the Festival apart.

From the organizers, highlights included: Tributes to artists central to New Orleans culture and to the Festival legacy—Festival founder George Wein; Dr. John, Art and Charles Neville; Ellis Marsalis, Dave Bartholomew, and others. The tradition of hosting the highest level of special guests included the second Jazz Fest appearance by The Who; the Red Hot Chili Peppers closing out the first weekend; Ziggy Marley performing the songs of Bob Marley; Luke Combs headlining locals Thursday; a signature return to performing after three years by Stevie Nicks, joining Lauren Daigle, Erykah Badu, and Mavis Staples, all on the second Saturday..

Next year’s event is scheduled for April 28 – May 7, 2023. For the most up-to-date Jazz Fest info, visit www.nojazzfest.com and follow the Festival on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.