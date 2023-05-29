BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have ever wanted to be in a movie and are between 18 and 20, now is your chance. “Re-Election” is filming in and around Baton Rouge, starting Tuesday, May 30.

The movie stars Tony Danza, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Adam Saunders. Saunders is also directing the indie comedy.

Caballero Casting is looking for extras to play high school students in the production. If you want to be an extra, the casting company provided information about the casting call.

According to a synopsis on Deadline.com, Jimmy, played by Saunders, lost his bid to be high school class president to the current governor. He goes back to high school and plans to run again to reset his life. Danza plays his father and lifelong employer, and Taylor-Klaus will be the high school girl who tries to help him.

According to Caballero Casting, Saunders has already produced two films that were shot in Louisiana.

Mac Hendrickson and Erika Hampson are joining Saunders as producers on this project.